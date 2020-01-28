Yandex metrika counter

World Bank delegation visits Azerbaijan`s Supreme Court

The World Bank delegation met with Chairman of Azerbaijan`s Supreme Court Ramiz Rzayev to discuss the modernization of the country`s court system, work done to apply the “e-court” information system and the upcoming tasks, AzerTag reports.

The WB delegation hailed events carried out to modernize Azerbaijan`s court system. They noted that the aim of their visit was to support the “e-court” infrastructure project and allocate the additional funds.

