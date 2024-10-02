World Bank hails Azerbaijan’s potential for green economy transition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stefanie Stallmeister, the World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan, has emphasized the country's significant potential for a successful transition to a green economy.

Speaking at a panel session held as part of the Baku Climate Action Week, she highlighted that human health is a pressing issue, News.Az reports.Additionally, Stallmeister pointed out the importance of addressing gender equality, as men currently outnumber women in the country's production sector, which necessitates adjustments for a successful transition to sustainable development.Stallmeister mentioned that the World Bank supports a program by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan aimed at creating new jobs, particularly in the green sector. This initiative is expected to enhance human capital and expedite the shift toward an environmentally sustainable economy.

