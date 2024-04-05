World Bank has pledged to ramp up its investments in climate-health initiatives

The World Bank has pledged to ramp up its investments in climate-health initiatives, News.az reports citing the Bank.

Reportedly, this commitment comes as a response to the escalating threats posed by climate change to public health and well-being.

Through its pioneering Climate and Health Program, the World Bank aims to embed climate considerations within its extensive $34 billion health portfolio, which spans operations in over 100 countries.

The World Bank says it is dedicated to assisting countries in fortifying their health systems to anticipate, detect, prepare for, and respond to climate-related risks and disasters. This effort involves implementing climate-informed surveillance and early-warning systems, enhancing the capacity of health workforce in climate-health strategies, and bolstering the resilience of healthcare infrastructure.

Recognizing the imperative of reducing carbon footprints in the health sector, the World Bank is facilitating the transition towards low-carbon, high-quality service delivery. This entails initiatives such as adopting clean, renewable energy for healthcare infrastructure and fleets, as well as promoting the use of low-carbon medicines and equipment.

The World Bank is spearheading efforts to tackle the underlying drivers of climate change and its adverse impacts on health. This involves fostering collaboration across sectors to scale up interventions in areas such as One Health, water, sanitation, hygiene (WASH), and energy efficiency.

The World Bank's proactive stance has already yielded significant results, with substantial climate-related health investments spanning more than 100 countries. Notably, 80 percent of these investments are channeled towards adaptation interventions, including urgent nutrition support, establishment of surveillance systems, and the development of emergency response centers.

