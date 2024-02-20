World Bank is ready to support Azerbaijan's progress in the Green Energy Transition - Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov's visit to the USA, it was agreed with the World Bank to accelerate financial support for the network strengthening project as a contribution to COP29, Minister wrote on his X account, News.az reports.

"In the meeting in the USA, we agreed with Antonella Bassani, World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia to accelerate the financial support for the grid strengthening project as a contribution to COP29. World Bank is ready to support Azerbaijan's progress in the Green Energy Transition," he wrote.

