World Cup qualifying: Curacao top group, Jamaica held by Trinidad and Tobago

Curacao moved to the top of their CONCACAF World Cup qualifying group on Thursday with a dominant 7-0 victory over Bermuda, while Jamaica were held to a 1-1 draw by Trinidad and Tobago.

The results set up a decisive clash between Curacao and Jamaica in the final round of qualifying on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Under Dutch coach Dick Advocaat, Curacao overwhelmed winless Bermuda in Devonshire. Leandro Bacuna opened the scoring with a sixth-minute penalty, followed by Juninho Bacuna’s long-range strike in the 32nd minute to make it 2-0. Netherlands-born Jordi Paulina scored twice, including a penalty in the 48th minute and a rebound in the 63rd minute, completing Curacao’s fifth goal. Sonja Hansen (58th), Ar’Jany Martha (82nd free kick), and Roshon van Eijma (stoppage-time long-range strike) rounded out the rout.

Jamaica, aiming for only their second World Cup appearance since 1998, took the lead in Port of Spain in the 53rd minute when Renaldo Cephas converted a fast break. However, Kevin Molino equalized for Trinidad and Tobago in the 85th minute, leaving Jamaica with a must-win scenario against Curacao to secure qualification.

Elsewhere, Suriname kept their World Cup hopes alive with a 4-0 win over El Salvador in Paramaribo, with Richonell Margaret scoring twice and Tjaronn Chery and Doraso Klas adding one goal each. Suriname now share nine points atop Group A with Panama, who defeated Guatemala 3-2. Panama had taken a 2-0 lead through Cecilio Waterman’s goals before second-half strikes from Arquimides Odonez and Rudy Munoz narrowed the gap, with Jose Fajardo scoring the decisive winner in the 78th minute.

Honduras, chasing a fourth World Cup appearance and their first since 2014, were stunned 2-0 by Nicaragua in Managua to stand tied atop group C with Haiti, who beat Costa Rica 1-0.

Nicaragua, who came in bottom of the group, opened the scoring in the 11th on a goal from Bancy Hernandez. Honduras pressed in vain for an equalizer but Jaime Moreno's 82nd minute strike sealed the win.

After missing a chance to secure their berth, Honduras face a tough final match against third-placed Costa Rica while Haiti play Nicaragua.

CONCACAF giants the United States, Canada and Mexico are already qualified as co-hosts of the World Cup that will feature a field expanded to 48 teams for the first time.

Twelve other nations advanced to the final round of regional qualifying, where the three group winners will earn automatic berths for next year's showpiece.

The two second-place teams with the best records will still have a chance to qualify via FIFA's inter-confederation playoffs.

News.Az