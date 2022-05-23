World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Economic Forum (WEF) kicked off on Monday in Davos, Switzerland, News.Az reports.

Global leaders, policy-makers, and activists gathered on Monday in Davos after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is on the top agenda of this year’s forum. Also in focus are the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and the role of multilateralism for peace in Europe.

More than 2,000 people, including 50 heads of state, will participate in the Davos Forum this year. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Iraqi President Barham Saleh, Polish leader Andrzej Duda, Serbian President Aleksander Vucic, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, head of the International Football Federation (FIFA) Gianni Infantino, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will also attend the forum.

News.Az