World Economic Forum panel discussions highlight Baku International Sea Trade Port’s importance

Director-General of Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC Taleh Ziyadov has highlighted the important role of the Baku Port in the East-West transport corridor (Middle Corridor) as he addressed the panel discussions on "Caspian transport corridors in the light of global change” as part of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

According to AzerTag, Ziyadov noted that it is also planned to ship more goods to China and Central Asia via the Venlo (Netherlands) - Istanbul (Turkey) - Baku port (Azerbaijan) - China route through cooperation with international transportation and logistics companies.

