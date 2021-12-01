World economy to grow by 4.5% in 2022: OECD

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) released a forecast that the global economy will grow by 4.5% next year, Anadolu Agency reports.

"The global economy continues to recover, along with trade, employment and incomes, but the revival is unbalanced, with countries, businesses and people facing very different economic realities," the report said on Wednesday.

It underlined: "Recent improvements also conceal structural changes, which mean that some sectors, jobs, technologies and behaviors will not return to their pre-pandemic trends."

The organization's central scenario is expecting that fiscal policies will continue to be supportive in 2022.

After a GDP growth rate of 5.6% this year, the world growth can enlarge by 4.5% in 2022, and by 3.2% in 2023. The report's expectation for the eurozone is 5.2% for this year, 4.3% for 2022, and 2.5% for 2023.

News.Az

