World leaders’ congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev show Baku is not alone in international politics, says political scientist

After the announcement of the preliminary results of the February 7 presidential election in Azerbaijan, world leaders have congratulated President Ilham Aliyev, political scientist Javid Valiyev told News.Az.

“It is not just this election, but the trust Ilham Aliyev gained during his presidency and the international acceptance of his policies. In particular, the Karabakh victory and the restrained and regional peace and cooperation strategy implemented after it are appreciated by world leaders and this policy is also accepted,” Valiyev noted.

The political scientist said he thinks that these congratulations also show the scope of Azerbaijan's allied network.

“Sending these congratulations, especially after the biased decisions taken against Azerbaijan in the Council of Europe, shows that Baku is not alone in international politics. These congratulations are also a serious message to the countries that implement biased policies in the West in the future,” Valiyev added.

