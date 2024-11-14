World's largest coral discovery revealed at COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish media widely reported the announcement at COP29 about the discovery of the world’s largest coral in the Pacific Ocean near the Solomon Islands. Marine biologists, including those from National Geographic, estimate the "mega coral" to be around 300 years old, surpassing the size of a blue whale, News.Az reports.

Measuring 34 meters in width, 32 meters in length, and 5.5 meters in height, the coral features shades of brown, yellow, blue, and red, with wave-like ripples mimicking the ocean's surface.Trevor Manemahaga, Solomon Islands Minister for Environment, emphasized the significance of the discovery, stating, "We want the world to know that our country is located in a special region."

