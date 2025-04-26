World travelers observe demining efforts in Jabrayil

+ ↺ − 16 px

World-famous travelers visiting liberated territories arrived in Jabrayil today.

They observed demining work by ANAMA in the village of Mehdili, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Travelers were informed about the heavy mine contamination during the occupation and casualties caused by mines. It was noted that most anti-personnel mines found are of Armenian origin, while anti-tank mines are mostly Russian-made.

Gadir Namazaliyev, head of ANAMA’s 3rd clearance team, stated that operations in the 83,511 square meter Mehdili/006/05 minefield have been ongoing for 92 days, with 82.4% cleared and 875 explosive devices discovered.

Afterward, the team conducted a controlled detonation of the recovered mines.

The visit, organized by the NomadMania travel club, includes participants from 30 countries such as the U.S., U.K., Germany, Brazil, India, and Australia. Over three days, they are observing demining activities, reconstruction efforts, and war damage across Karabakh and East Zangazur.

This is the 13th organized international visit to the liberated areas, promoting "black tourism" and global awareness.

News.Az