World’s first spot XRP is given the Green Light

Brazil's securities authority has approved the world’s first spot XRP ETF, News.Az reports citing Investing.

The Hashdex Nasdaq XRP Index Fund received approval from the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários on February 19, clearing the way for trading in Brazil.

However, the official trading date on Brazil's B3 exchange has not yet been disclosed.

Hashdex already offers several crypto ETFs in Brazil, tracking Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, as well as funds focused on DeFi, Web3 and the metaverse.

Meanwhile, in the US, the SEC has acknowledged multiple spot XRP ETF filings from Nasdaq and Cboe BZX representing CoinShares, Canary Capital and WisdomTree.

