World’s oldest living person passes away near Astrakhan

+ ↺ − 16 px

World’s oldest living person Tanzilya Bisembeyeva has died at the age of 123 in the Astrakhan Region, a local official said.

"Tanzilya Bisembeyeva has died, she has been buried, she was nearly 124. The entire village came to pay their last respects to her. Our centenarian was well-known, respected and loved in the neighborhood," head of the Astrakhan Region’s Krasnoyarsk district Nurgali Baitemirov said.



Her relatives said that the centenarian had lived together with her family members. She was known as a kind, optimistic and well-wishing person. "Lately, she did not go out, she talked little and mostly stayed in bed. But she recognized all her relatives," TASS cited her brother as saying. The funeral took place on October 26.



Tanzilya Bisembeyeva was born in the late 19th century on March 14, 1896. She raised four children and she will be survived by ten grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great, great-grandchildren.



Back in 2016, according to the Russian Book of World Records, Tanzilya Bisembeyeva was officially recognized as the world’s oldest living person at the age of 120. In 2017, Nanu Shaova, 127, from Kabardino-Balkaria, in the North Caucasus, beat her record, becoming Russia’s oldest living person. However, she died in January 2019, and Bisembeyeva regained her title in Russia.

News.Az

News.Az