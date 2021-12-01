WWII bomb explodes in Munich, injures 4

+ ↺ − 16 px

A World War II-era bomb exploded at a construction site near a railway station in the German city of Munich on Wednesday injuring four people, one of them seriously, German authorities said.

Train services to and from the station were suspended, but service resumed later in the afternoon, Xinhua reports.

Unexploded bombs are still a frequent occurrence in Germany 76 years after the end of the war. These bombs are usually disposed of or defused in controlled explosions, which often require large-scale evacuations to keep people safe.

The German news agency dpa quoted Joachim Herrmann, interior minister of the German federal state of Bavaria, as saying that the 250-kilogram bomb was found during drilling work in Munich. He said the authorities must now investigate why it was not discovered earlier as construction sites must normally be scanned carefully for possible unexploded devices.

