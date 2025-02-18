X hikes Premium+ subscription fees after Grok 3 AI launch

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hours after Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI released the latest version of its AI model, Grok 3, X has significantly hiked the price for its top Premium+ subscription plan, which gives users access to the latest model, to almost $50 per month.

On the support page that lists X’s premium plans, the monthly subscription price for Premium+ in the U.S. has been updated to $50, and the yearly price to $350, News.Az reports, citing TechCrunch.

This is the second time X is raising the price for the Premium+ plan in the past couple of months. In December, the company hiked the subscription amount to $22 per month from $16 per month. If we go by any of the listed prices, the new plan will cost Premium+ subscribers more than double what they currently pay.

xAI is putting some of Grok 3’s features behind a separate SuperGrok plan available through the Grok app. So only some features like “deep search” and “reasoning” will be available to Premium+ plan users.

It’s worth noting that the pricing is not consistent on X: When this reporter tried to sign up for the Premium+ plan, X showed that it would cost $39.83 per month ($477.95 annually), though the final check-out page said it would cost $395 for a year.

Also, while X’s support page says a monthly subscription costs $50, the sign-up page lists a $48.40 per month price, and the check-out page is charging $40 a month.

