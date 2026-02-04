Xi warns Trump over US arms sales to Taiwan

+ ↺ − 16 px

China's President Xi Jinping has urged US President Donald Trump to exercise caution regarding arms sales to Taiwan, emphasizing that the island's future is the most critical issue in China-US relations.

The warning came during a call on Wednesday during which they also discussed Ukraine, Iran and the economic relationship between China and the US, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Taiwan is Chinese territory, and China must defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. It will never allow Taiwan to be separated from China. The US must handle arms sales to Taiwan with caution,” Xi told Trump, according to an official Chinese account of the call.

Xi noted that he and Trump have stayed in touch since their meeting in South Korea last October, which reset the relationship following months of turbulence after Trump imposed steep tariffs on Chinese goods.

China retaliated with export controls on rare earth minerals essential to manufacturing, forcing Trump to climb down and start negotiating.

“The US has its concerns, and China has its concerns. China is true to its word and delivers on its promises. As long as both sides uphold the principles of equality, respect and mutual benefit and move towards each other, we can find ways to resolve each other’s concerns,” Xi told Trump on Wednesday.

In a social media post, Trump said it was “a long and thorough call, where many important subjects were discussed” including trade and military matters.

He said they discussed China’s purchase of oil and gas from the US and the possibility that Beijing will buy more American agricultural products.

“The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way. I believe that there will be many positive results achieved over the next three years of my Presidency having to do with President Xi, and the People’s Republic of China,” Trump wrote.

News.Az