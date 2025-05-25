XRP could hit $27 this summer, says analyst

XRP could hit $27 this summer, says analyst

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of Saturday morning, May 24, 2025, XRP is trading at approximately $2.35, reflecting a slight decline of 0.84% over the past 24 hours, News.Az reports citing Fingerlakes1.

The cryptocurrency reached an intraday high of $2.38 and a low of $2.30.

Some analysts see this as a last chance buying opportunity before the XRP price multiplies into the summer of 2025.

XRP’s recent performance and market dynamics

XRP has experienced significant volatility in recent months. After reaching a high of $3.39 in January 2025, the price has consolidated around the $2.30–$2.50 range. This consolidation phase follows a 360% surge from $0.51 in November 2024 to $2.43 in May 2025.

Key factors influencing XRP’s price:

Legal Developments: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has dropped its lawsuit against Ripple, providing regulatory clarity and boosting investor confidence.

ETF Speculation: The market anticipates the approval of spot-based XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S., which could drive institutional investment.

Whale Activity: On-chain data indicates that large holders (whales) have increased their stablecoin reserves, suggesting potential for significant capital deployment into XRP.

Analyst predictions: Is $27 achievable?

Crypto analyst EGRAG Crypto predicts that XRP could reach $27 within the next 60 days, drawing parallels to its 2017 price trajectory. He bases this forecast on historical patterns and technical indicators, including the Elliott Wave theory.

EGRAG’s analysis suggests that XRP is replicating its 2017 consolidation and breakout pattern, which previously led to a 1,772% increase in price.

Technical analysis: Support and resistance levels

XRP is currently testing key resistance levels between $2.48 and $2.61. A decisive break above $2.62 could pave the way toward the $3 mark and beyond.

Conversely, failure to hold the $2.31 support may lead to a drop toward $2 or even the $1.50 region if bearish momentum accelerates.

Next move for XRP

XRP’s price trajectory in 2025 is influenced by a combination of legal clarity, market sentiment, and technical factors.

While some analysts predict a surge to $27, this outcome depends on various elements, including ETF approvals and broader market conditions.

Investors should monitor these developments closely to make informed decisions.

News.Az