XRP plunges 14%, Cardano slides 12% – Is the smart money moving into Solaxy, BTCBULL, and other best Crypto presales?

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto market has experienced massive drops and price fluctuations in recent weeks, and it hasn’t been the successful Q1 investors had hoped for.

One of the biggest news stories was that Bitcoin’s price dropped to around $81K, which surprised investors and caused some panic in selling. However, it seems that the best altcoins were affected, with both XRP and Cardano experiencing massive decreases in value. These sudden changes have turned many serious investors towards some of the best crypto presales that enormous upside potential.

XRP and Cardano - Top Altcoins that Underperformed

Many of us expected to see explosive growth for XRP in the second half of March since Ripple finally resolved its lawsuit with the SEC on March 19th. However, according to data from CoinMarketCap, this only resulted in a relatively small boost for this top altcoin, bringing it up to $2.55. Since then, XRP has experienced some noticeable fluctuations and drops before taking a nosedive and dropping down to $2.04 on March 31st. Based on expert analysis, the main reason for XRP’s sudden drop is whales. Big investors have accumulated XRP after the US elections and then sold more than 1.12 billion tokens in two days, which makes up around 2% of the market cap. However, crypto enthusiasts seem optimistic about the coin, expecting it to explode again..

On the other hand, Cardano ($ADA) is another of the best altcoins that continues to experience decreases and losses. It finished the month by dropping to $0.63, below the key support level of $0.70. This is just one reason that many investors are calling it a “zombie blockchain,” and many developers continue to avoid it. On top of that, throughout March, the number of daily active addresses on Cardano decreased by 70%, while the number of daily transactions dropped by 71%. However, Cardano's founder, Charles Hoskinson, ensures investors that once the new “stablecoin bill” passes, the $ADA coin will regain its value and explode.

Buy the best coin now.

Best Crypto Presales to Focus On

Although these major coins have recently faced some of the most significant drops, smart investing is now about smaller but prospective projects. Many investors are turning to some of the best crypto presales, including Solaxy, BTC Bull, MIND of Pepe, and Best Wallet Token.

MIND of Pepe - World’s First AI-Powered Meme Coin

When it comes to innovative projects, MIND of Pepe ($MIND) is definitely on that list. This crypto coin is still in its presale phase, but its concept and utilities are worth investing in. It is the first meme coin to operate with a fully self-sovereign AI engine that can interact with platforms and influencers and make decisions. MIND of Pepe is perfect for smaller and less experienced investors, as it provides filtered information for them to learn and make smart decisions. The $MIND presale is approaching its final stages and has already raised over $7.7 million, with the token’s current price standing at $0.00363.

Visit the MIND of Pepe presale!

Solaxy - First Solana Layer 2 Blockchain

Solaxy ($SOLX) is another excellent project on our list of best crypto presales. Its main goal is to optimize the Solana network by addressing key pain points, including bottlenecks, failed transactions, and scalability. Solaxy aims to achieve this by taking most of the Solana transactions off-chain, thus increasing the network’s throughput. On top of that, Solaxy also includes a staking utility with excellent potential for high returns, thanks to the 142% APY. The $MIND token, which is also compatible with Ethereum and Solana, has raised over $28.7 million during the presale and is currently available for $0.00168.

Visit the Solaxy presale!

Best Wallet Token - Best Crypto Presale with Numerous Utilities

The Best Wallet Token presale is the longest-running presale on our list, but also the one with some of the most beneficial utilities. Investing in it is the best way to acquire native $BEST tokens and become part of the project. As a holder of the $BEST token, you will benefit from significantly lower transaction fees across the Best Wallet ecosystem and have exclusive access to new Stage 0 presales. Holders also have governance rights and can vote on major decisions about the future of the project. The Best Wallet Token presale has had massive success so far, raising more than $11.5 million and continuing to grow.

Visit the Best Wallet Token presale!

BTC Bull - Top Crypto Presale Tied to Bitcoin

Lastly, the BTC Bull crypto presale is another crypto project with massive potential worth looking into. It works by tying its success and growth with the price increases of Bitcoin as the leading and most promising crypto coin. The project focuses on significant BTC milestones and deploys strategic deflationary token burns to maintain scarcity and value. BTC Bull also offers massive rewards to its holders through regular airdrops. You can also make the most of the staking utility that offers a 97% APY for significant returns. This promising crypto presale has raised over $4.3 million since the start.

Visit the BTC Bull presale!

Stick to Major Coins or Invest in the Best Crypto Presales?

Major crypto coins, both Bitcoin and the popular altcoins, are fencing some minor setbacks that naturally make investors skeptical when it comes to investing. Although some crypto experts and crypto degens are optimistic and believe that these are normal things due to political and financial changes, holding off on buying these cryptos might be a good strategic move. Instead, you can check out some of the best crypto presales that offer excellent utilities and massive potential for high returns.

News.Az