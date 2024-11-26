XRP Price Prediction: Will tokenization push XRP beyond $1.64?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ripple’s recent partnership with Archax and Abrdn has set the stage for an exciting future for XRP.

The collaboration involves tokenizing Abrdn’s £3.8 billion Liquidity Fund on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), marking the first-ever tokenized money market fund on the blockchain, News.az reports citing FXLeaders This milestone positions XRPL as a leader in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, which Ripple projects could reach a staggering $16 trillion market by 2030. Ripple’s $5 million investment in tokens linked to Abrdn’s fund further cements its commitment to institutional adoption of blockchain technology.As the XRPL gains traction among institutional investors, the demand for XRP could significantly increase, potentially influencing its price trajectory.XRP is currently trading at $1.45, maintaining its position as the 6th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, with a live market cap of $82.67 billion. The technical outlook suggests a bullish trend supported by an ascending trendline and strong buyer interest near the $1.38 pivot level.Key resistance levels to watch are $1.52, $1.64, and $1.76, with a breakout above these levels potentially signaling a sustained rally. Conversely, a failure to hold the $1.38 support could lead to a retracement toward $1.29 and $1.27.The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 56.54 reflects a neutral-to-bullish sentiment, while the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.39 acts as dynamic support, reinforcing the bullish bias.Ripple’s focus on tokenization and partnerships with institutions like Abrdn and Archax is driving interest in XRP. By leveraging the XRPL’s capabilities for real-world applications like stablecoin issuance and cross-border payments, Ripple is strengthening the case for XRP’s long-term value.As institutional adoption of blockchain grows, XRP’s price could be positively influenced by increased utility and demand. If Ripple continues to lead in tokenization efforts, XRP could eventually test significant price milestones beyond its current levels.

