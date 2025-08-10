XRP Price Prediction: XRP on Track for $8 as Analysts Forecast 2,600% Gains for This Rising Payments Token

XRP Price Prediction: XRP on Track for $8 as Analysts Forecast 2,600% Gains for This Rising Payments Token

+ ↺ − 16 px

As XRP surges past key resistance levels, many are predicting that XRP price could see a huge jump to $8 or more in the coming months. The combination of a SEC settlement and increasing institutional demand has positioned XRP for explosive growth, but investors are now shifting focus to a new altcoin that’s already up 500%: Remittix (RTX).

XRP Price Soars with Institutional Interest and Legal Clarity

XRP price has recently exploded, breaking through multiple resistance zones with 300 million in trading volume during peak institutional buying. This surge follows a historic SEC settlement, which has paved the way for institutional investors to flock to the token. Analysts have set $8 as the next target, forecasting massive gains as XRP continues its upward trajectory.

In the last 24 hours, XRP saw a 11% increase, moving from $2.99 to $3.30. Despite some short-term consolidation, XRP price is expected to continue climbing, especially with support from SBI’s Bitcoin-XRP ETF filing. The momentum from XRP’s legal resolution and increasing institutional interest could fuel a breakout to $8-$15 in the longer term.

Why Investors Are Turning to Remittix as the Next Big Altcoin

While XRP price predictions remain bullish, many are starting to see Remittix as the next big altcoin to disrupt the market. Just like XRP has seen institutional adoption, Remittix is positioning itself for significant growth in the PayFi sector with its upcoming wallet beta launch in September.

Remittix has already raised over $18.4 million and sold over 585 million tokens at $0.0895. With its focus on real-world crypto-to-fiat solutions, Remittix has become a standout token with real utility, offering cheaper, faster payments for freelancers and businesses worldwide.

Why Remittix Could Be the Next Breakout Token

$18.4M raised and 5845million tokens sold

Real-World Utility: Solving the challenges of cross-border payments

Wallet Beta Launch: Coming September 15, designed for everyday use

40% Token Bonus still available for early backers

Growing Community: Gaining traction in the DeFi and business sectors

With Remittix entering its next phase, investors are flocking to it as a strong contender for 500% gains as we head into Q4 2025. As XRP gains momentum, Remittix is quietly becoming the token to watch for long-term growth.

Ripple Faces Competition as Remittix Surges

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix$250,000

Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az