The crypto world is buzzing over XRP’s price potential, especially with DeepSeek AI predicting it could hit $20 by 2025, News.az reports citing The Crypto Times .

Now, it forecasts a major rally for Ripple, with many investors closely following its analysis. It predicted the price range based on different scenarios. It predicted target of $20 in Bull run, while $0.5 in Bear run. XRP maintains its current price level at $3.08 while showing positive signs for future market performance. DeepSeek AI predicts XRP will reach prices between $3.50 and $8 during the next 3 to 6 months because of increasing whale purchases and the ongoing discussions about an ETF. XRP may experience additional upward movement when the SEC decides in favor of Ripple in their ongoing lawsuit.DeepSeek AI identifies institutional adoption and financial partnerships with major players as key indicators for XRP’s mid-term growth from 6 to 18 months. The combination of these factors indicates XRP could achieve prices between $8 and $13 while global adoption acceleration might push the price to $20.XRP’s utility-based development may drive its value to $30-$50 during the 3-5 year period provided it becomes a central component of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) or Ripple chooses to hold XRP instead of Bitcoin in a reserve. In a bearish scenario it can come down to $3 in 5 years too.The current market volatility does not change the positive predictions about XRP from DeepSeek AI analysts. XRP stands at the threshold of a major price increase if ETF approval or institutional investment events occur.Investors should conduct their own research (DYOR) regarding XRP before making decisions but the token shows positive signs for the future.

