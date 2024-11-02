Yandex transfers record amount of user data to Russian authorities

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first half of 2024, Yandex, the Russian multinational technology company, reported a significant increase in requests from government authorities to disclose user data.

During this period, Yandex received a total of 36,540 requests, marking a 12% rise from the 32,664 requests logged in the same timeframe in 2023, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. Yandex complied with 80% of the requests in 2024, fulfilling 29,379, compared to 77% satisfaction in the previous year, which amounted to 25,146 requests. The bulk of the inquiries focused on services within the Ridetech category, which includes taxis, delivery services, car sharing, and scooter rentals. These services alone accounted for 23,770 requests. Notably, while this category was not previously combined, taxis have consistently led in request volume since 2021.There was also a marked increase in requests related to Yandex's geoservices. In the first half of 2023, the company received 252 requests, satisfying 75% of them. In 2024, these requests surged to 967, with an 85% satisfaction rate.Additionally, Yandex faced a record number of inquiries under the "right to be forgotten" law, which mandates the removal of links to false, irrelevant, or illegal information from search results. This year, the company processed 15,575 such requests, satisfying 63% of them, compared to 13,381 requests in 2023, where only 22% were fulfilled.The increase in data requests follows a fine imposed on Yandex by a Moscow magistrate's court in June of the previous year, where the company was penalized 2 million rubles for not providing user data to the FSB for its Yandex.Services platform. This fine stemmed from repeated non-compliance with governmental data requirements.Since 2022, Yandex has been classified as an organizer of information dissemination on the internet, necessitating the storage of user data and communications for specified periods. This classification requires Yandex to provide data to law enforcement upon request during investigative operations.

