YAP donates AZN200,000 to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus
The New Azerbaijan Party is donating 200,000 manats to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus, AzerTag reports.
On Thursday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a Decree to establish the Fund, which aims to stem the spread of coronavirus and provide financial assistance to the country`s response measures.
In a statement, the party welcomed what the Azerbaijani government had been doing so far, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health.
News.Az