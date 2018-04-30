Yelk parliamentary faction nominates Nikol Pashinyan as Armenia PM candidate

+ ↺ − 16 px

The NA will debate on the new PM’s election matter at its special session on Tuesday.

During its meeting a short while ago, the opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction of the National Assembly (NA) nominated faction head Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy to the office of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia (RA), news.am reports.

“We have nominated Nikol Pashinyan as candidate for RA Prime Minister,” Yelk faction MP Edmon Marukyan wrote on his Facebook page.

The ruling Republican Party of Armenia’s (RPA) parliamentary faction has announced that it will not nominate its own candidate for PM. Also, RPA faction head Vahram Baghdasaryan noted that if the other three political forces represented in the parliament nominate a single candidate, their faction will not get in the way of Armenia having a new PM on Tuesday.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party’s NA faction proposed all parliamentary factions to nominate Pashinyan as the single candidate for PM.

And the “Tsarukyan” Faction has decided to support the “people’s candidate.”

The RPA, Tsarukyan, Way Out, and ARF factions have 58, 31, 9 and 7 seats, respectively, in parliament.

At least 53 votes are needed to elect the new Prime Minister of Armenia.

After 11-day nationwide protest actions by the movement, led by opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, ex-President and RPA leader Serzh Sargsyan resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister, on April 23.

