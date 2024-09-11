Yerevan proposes 16-article peace treaty to Baku
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Yerevan proposes a 16-article peace treaty to Baku.Pashinyan made the relevant statement in parliament on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
“We propose to sign a peace treaty of 16 articles, we have an agreed content on all of them,” he said.
In June, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan acknowledged that a peace treaty with Azerbaijan was close to completion but insisted that Armenia would not agree to Azerbaijan’s demand for a constitutional change.
Armenia’s Constitution references its Declaration of Independence, which includes territorial claims against Azerbaijan by endorsing the unification of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region with Armenia.
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev recently stated that as long as Armenia’s Constitution contains territorial claims on the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, a peace agreement will not be possible, as the Constitution supersedes any other document, including international treaties.