‘Yes King’ TikToker Michael Willis Heard dies

Michael Willis Heard, the TikTok creator behind the viral “Yes King” meme, has passed away, his daughter confirmed in a post on social media, News.Az reports, citing Mint.

Heard, who went by the handle @loveandlighttv on TikTok, was known for his motivational and positive videos that gained him a large following online.

Michael Willis Heard’s daughter, Mykel Crumbie, confirmed his passing in a deeply emotional Facebook post, expressing her disbelief and grief. She wrote that his death had left the family heartbroken and that she would miss him immensely. Crumbie reflected on how her father’s presence had touched many lives through his positivity and encouragement, describing him as someone who always spread love and light. In her post, she also addressed the negativity and criticism he sometimes faced online, urging people to focus instead on his kindness and uplifting spirit, which had inspired thousands of followers around the world.

“My daddy man... I'ma miss you so much king this is crazy to me and you really messing up the family with this one,” she wrote. “IDC who didn't love my father and didn't like his lifestyle and WISHED DEATH ON HIM,” she added in the emotional post. Michael Willis Heard, believed to be from Elyria, Ohio, rose to popularity on TikTok for his upbeat affirmations and lifestyle advice, often focusing on themes of self-love and empowerment. His signature phrases — “Yes King” and “Love yourself” — became viral mantras across platforms, inspiring countless memes and positive comment threads. Heard’s videos, characterised by his charismatic delivery and affirming tone, earned him thousands of followers and a loyal online community. According to a post on the ForeverMemorial website, the details surrounding Michael Heard’s death have not been disclosed. His family has requested privacy as they grieve, urging fans to honour his memory by celebrating the positivity and light he brought into people’s lives.

According to his Facebook profile, Michael had one daughter. His public profiles note that he was a father, and described himself as a ‘Counsellor, Life Coach’ on his Facebook page.

