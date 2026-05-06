Yılmaz: Middle and Zangezur corridors will boost transit cargo transport

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Türkiye supports efforts to ensure peace in the South Caucasus, and Baku and Yerevan have already made significant progress in this direction, said Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, News.Az reports, citing News.am.

“It can be said that only a short time remains until the official establishment of peace between the two countries (Azerbaijan and Armenia). After that, the South Caucasus, which has great strategic importance, will begin to play a different role both regionally and globally,” he noted.

According to Yılmaz, the development of the “Middle Corridor” and the opening of the “Zangezur Corridor” will contribute to the growth of transit cargo transportation.

“In general, establishing balance in the region will ensure both an increase in security levels and growth in prosperity,” the Turkish official emphasized.

News.Az