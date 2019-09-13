Yandex metrika counter

Young Azerbaijani fighters to contest medals at Budapest Open International Karate Championships

Young Azerbaijani fighters will test their strength at the 22nd Budapest Open International Karate Championships to be held in Hungary on September 14-15.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 13 karate fighters.

The tournament will bring together 1875 fighters from 36 countries. 

