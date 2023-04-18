Youth can play active role in conveying truths of Western Azerbaijan to world community - deputy minister

Youth can play active role in conveying truths of Western Azerbaijan to world community - deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Young people can play an active role in conveying the truths of Western Azerbaijan to the world community, Indira Hajiyeva, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, said on Tuesday.

She made the remarks while speaking at an information session on the topic “Encouragement of the activities of volunteers in conveying the truths of Western Azerbaijan to the world community,” which was organized by the Western Azerbaijan Community, News.Az reports.

Hajiyeva stressed that young people played a great role in Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

The deputy minister also emphasized the necessity of restoring the violated rights of Western Azerbaijanis.

News.Az