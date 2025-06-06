YouTube down: US users report streaming issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

YouTube experienced a widespread outage across the United States on Friday, leaving thousands of users unable to access videos or use the platform normally.

The disruption began around 1 p.m. Eastern Time and impacted both the mobile app and website, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Users are reporting blank screens and failures to stream videos.

According to data from Downdetector, a site that tracks online service issues, the worst-hit areas include major cities such as New York City, Washington DC, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Users in these locations said they were unable to access video content, and in many cases, were met with empty screens when trying to use the platform. Of the reports submitted, 79% related to problems with the website, 18% cited video streaming issues, and 3% were about the mobile app. As of now, YouTube has not released an official statement or provided details about the cause of the outage.

News.Az