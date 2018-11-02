Yuri Khachaturov dismissed as CSTO Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov has been relieved of his post, a statement on the CSTO website says.

His mission is over in accordance with the procedure of early withdrawal from the post of Secretary General initiated by the Armenian side.

“Khachaturov has been relieved of his post by the decision of CSTO Collective Security Council,” the statement reads.

News.Az

