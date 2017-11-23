Zakharova comments on availability of ‘Putin Plan’ for Karabakh settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the availability of the "Putin Plan" for the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

APA’s Moscow correspondent reported that Zakharova told a briefing which was held on Thursday that everyone should refer to the original source of a news release apart from taking a creative approach.



“This subject has been repeatedly commented on. We have always commented on these visits and unambiguously answered this question. We always give detailed answers to all questions. Sometimes it is impossible to stop some authors’ thinking. However, at least for the sake of courtesy it is necessary to note in these publications Russia’s official position, which is very clear and precise,” she said.



Asked whether she could summarize the results of the meetings on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement that took place in Moscow, Baku and Yerevan in the last two weeks, Zakharova noted that "special diplomatic activity" to resolve the conflict has not taken place in a short time.



“This is the result of constant work, and that the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains a priority for Russia because this issue concerns two nations that are friends to us. We develop our relations with them and we do want this problematic issue finally resolved,” she stressed.

