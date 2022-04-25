Zakharova: "Kyiv evades its declared positions"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Russia fixes the endless evasion and rejection of even previously declared positions on the part of the Kyiv," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on Russia's negotiations with Ukraine, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"We record ... endless evasion, dragging out, rejection of even previously publicly declared positions. If they needed it, they would certainly work with greater efficiency," Zakharova said on the air of Komsomolskaya Pravda radio, answering the question of reaching a compromise with the Ukrainian side during the negotiations.

News.Az