Zalando shares surge 6% as Q3 growth jumps, fueled by about you deal and DFB partnership

Zalando shares surge 6% as Q3 growth jumps, fueled by about you deal and DFB partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Online fashion giant Zalando saw its shares jump 6% on Thursday after reporting a strong third quarter, boosted by the inclusion of its newly acquired About You business and growing demand for sportswear.

According to the company, gross merchandise volume (GMV) climbed 21.6% year-on-year to €4.2 billion ($4.9 billion). Even without the About You acquisition, GMV would still have risen by 6.7%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Zalando also revealed a five-year partnership with Germany’s national football federation (DFB), aiming to strengthen its position in the booming sportswear market. The Zalando logo will appear on training and pre-match kits for the men’s, women’s, and youth national teams.

Quarterly revenue rose 26.5% to €3 billion, beating analysts’ expectations of €2.9 billion, according to LSEG data.

“The exciting new partnership with the DFB will allow us to boost our sports business further,” said Zalando co-CEO David Schroeder.

Analysts at Jefferies called the results “an impressive re-acceleration of GMV and revenue growth,” signaling renewed investor confidence as Zalando pivots toward premium brands and athletic wear to fend off competition from Shein and other fast-fashion rivals.

News.Az