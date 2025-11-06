US arrests five in global online fraud case linked to German investigation

The United States has arrested five people — four Americans and one Canadian — at Germany’s request as part of a major international probe into online fraud and money laundering networks, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Wednesday.

The suspects were detained in California and made their first court appearance the same day. According to the DOJ, the arrests were carried out for “ultimate extradition to Germany,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The case is part of a German-led investigation that spans several countries, including Singapore and Canada. Earlier this week, German authorities arrested 18 individuals in coordinated raids.

In total, 44 suspects are believed to have participated in the scheme, which allegedly involved stealing credit card details from about 4.3 million victims across 193 countries, German police and prosecutors said.

Investigators claim that the fraudsters worked with insiders at major German payment processing firms — including executives and compliance officers — to facilitate illegal transactions.

The transnational operation underscores growing cooperation between U.S. and European law enforcement agencies in tackling cybercrime and financial fraud.

