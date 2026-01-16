Zambia reports 367 mpox cases since October 2024 outbreak

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zambia has confirmed 367 mpox cases since the disease first appeared in October 2024, health authorities said on January 16. The cases were identified from over 2,000 suspected infections across 46 districts in nine of the country’s ten provinces. Three mpox-related deaths have been reported so far.

Health Minister Elijah Muchima noted that although the World Health Organization has ended mpox as a global public health emergency, the virus remains present and response efforts continue, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, cholera outbreaks since August 2025 have resulted in 639 cases and ten deaths, with 17 patients currently hospitalized in Lusaka. Zambia previously faced its worst cholera epidemic between October 2023 and July 2024, recording over 23,000 cases and more than 700 deaths.

