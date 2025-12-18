Leyla Aliyeva meets WHO Europe’s Special Representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leyla Aliyeva, vice president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union, met on Thursday with Robb Butler, Special Representative on Climate and Health at the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe, to discuss opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the WHO.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged information on projects implemented by the IDEA Public Union aimed at mitigating the negative impacts of climate change. They explored potential areas of collaboration between the WHO and Azerbaijan in this field, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The discussion also addressed the potential environmental and human health consequences of the Caspian Sea’s declining water levels. Participants considered opportunities for joint initiatives and ways to strengthen international advocacy, including prospects for Azerbaijan’s accession to the WHO Healthy Cities Network.

Additionally, the talks focused on the effects of clean air on human health, strategies to reduce air pollution, and the enhancement of public awareness campaigns on these issues.

During the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva was presented with a special award from the World Health Organization in recognition of her contributions to climate and healthcare initiatives, her active engagement and awareness-raising activities within the framework of COP29, and her support for the work of the WHO Pan-European Commission on Health and Climate.

