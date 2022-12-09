Zangazur corridor will give great impetus to development of Azerbaijan, PM says

The opening of the Zangezur corridor will give a great impetus to the development of Azerbaijan, the country’s prime minister said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a parliamentary session, PM Ali Asadov hailed the great importance of major projects being implemented in the liberated Azerbaijani territories under the leadership of the country’s president.

“These projects will revive the Karabakh and East Zangezur Economic Regions, and will allow reintegrating of the liberated territories into the country's economy,” Asadov added.

News.Az