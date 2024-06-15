Zangezur, Middle corridors will strengthen Turkic integration, says Azerbaijani official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening of the Zangezur Corridor and the development of the Middle Corridor will strenghten communication and integration in the Turkic world, Tahir Budagov, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan’s ruling New Azerbaijan Party, said on Saturday.

He made the remarks at an international conference themed “Organization of Turkic States: towards new strategic goals in the context of geopolitical realities and global cataclysms", which was held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, News.Az reports.According to him, the signing of the "Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye" on June 15, 2021, not only marked the rise of relations between the two brotherly countries from a strategic partnership to the peak of alliance, but also created a favorable ground for stability, prosperity and development in the region and the Turkic world as a whole.Budagov stressed that the active initiatives of Azerbaijan, which is currently the leading state of the South Caucasus and has become an important transit hub of Eurasia at the intersection of the East-West and North-South international transport corridors, not only serve the upward development of interstate relations in the Turkic world, but also create new perspectives for the future.

News.Az