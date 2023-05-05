Zangezur corridor does not pose threat to any other country: Turkish defense minister

The Zangezur corridor is not a threat to any other country, on the contrary, it will foster regional cooperation, stability, and development, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in an article, entitled “The Caucasus region: A unique opportunity for peace and reconciliation”, News.Az reports.

“A golden opportunity emerged with the ceasefire agreement in 2020, ending three decades of Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories. This allowed one million internally displaced Azerbaijanis to return to their homes, a monumental step towards healing and reconciliation,” Minister Akar said in his article published by TRT World.

He stressed that a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia will also contribute to the full normalisation of relations between Türkiye and Armenia.

“We have already taken positive steps, including the appointment of special envoys and agreed to open shared border crossings for citizens of third countries and diplomats. Additionally, direct air cargo transit is another concrete result of initial diplomatic contacts,” Akar added.

