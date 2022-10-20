Zangilan International Airport will contribute to economic development of Eastern Zangazur: MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Zangilan International Airport will greatly contribute to the economic and tourism development of Azerbaijan’s Eastern Zangazur region, MP Nagif Hamzayev told News.Az.

A ceremony to inaugurate the Zangilan International Airport was held on Thursday. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the opening ceremony. Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the airport.

MP Hamzayev noted that immediately after the liberation of Karabakh from the occupation, Azerbaijan launched large-scale infrastructure projects to revive life in these territories.

He said that the Zangilan International Airport is located on the territory through which the Zangazur Corridor will pass. The lawmaker stressed that the Eastern Zangazur region of Azerbaijan will soon become a logistics hub between Europe and Asia.

The lawmaker said Turkish President Erdogan’s participation together with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in an inauguration ceremony of the Zangilan International Airport is another indication of the highest level of friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries.

“Azerbaijan and Türkiye continue to act and coordinate their activities under the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations. Both countries act together against all threats to their territorial integrity against the backdrop of global conflicts,” he added.

News.Az