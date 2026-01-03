Zelensky and Starmer debate use of Abramovich's seized billions

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the potential use of £2.5 billion in frozen proceeds, seized from Roman Abramovich following the sale of Chelsea, to support Ukraine.

In a statement posted to X, Zelensky said “I also discussed with Keir the need for a fair decision regarding the frozen proceeds from the sale of Chelsea – £2.5 billion that can and must significantly help protect lives and support Ukraine’s recovery after all the Russian strikes,” News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

“I am grateful to Keir for his leadership and thankful to the United Kingdom for the fact that such entirely just decisions can strengthen Ukraine’s resilience and our shared aspiration for peace – with Britain and with many others around the world.”

This comes after Russia advanced more in 2025 than in the previous two years combined, seizing about 1 per cent of Ukraine.

Ukraine has ordered the evacuation of 3,000 children as well as their parents from frontline regions, saying the situation is no longer safe for them. This brings the total number of Ukrainians evacuated from the frontlines since 1 June to 150,000, Kyiv said.

News.Az