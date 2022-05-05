Zelensky asked the UK for longer-range weaponry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the need for weaponry to prevent “civilian bombardment” during a conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thursday, News.az reports citing CNN.

“The leaders discussed developments on the battlefield and the Ukrainian armed forces’ requirements, including the provision of longer-range weaponry to prevent the bombardment of civilians," a Downing Street readout of the call said.

The Azovstal steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol where soldiers and civilians have been sheltering from Russian attack for weeks has been subjected to bombardment this week. Video from the interior ministry of the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) administration was geo-located by CNN to the Azovstal steel plant with CNN analysis dating the damage to this week.

During the call, Johnson also reiterated the UK's commitment to support Ukraine in efforts to gather evidence on war crimes, Downing Street added.

Finally, the two leaders discussed Johnson's address to the Ukrainian parliament earlier this week. Zelensky tweeted that he thanked the prime minister. Downing Street's readout said Zelensky told Johnson that the reaction had been “heartfelt, demonstrating the importance of the UK’s support for Ukraine."

News.Az