Zelensky declares Ukraine's readiness to ink minerals deal with US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Sunday that his country is ready to sign a minerals deal with the United States.

“It is our policy to continue what happened in the past. We’re constructive,” he said, adding: “If we agreed to sign the minerals deal, we’re ready to sign it,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CBS News that a minerals deal between the US and Ukraine could not be signed "without a peace deal" with Russia.

Asked about the future of the agreement, as the White House is signaling the need for a compromise, Zelensky told reporters at London's Stansted Airport that the minerals deal is ready for the relevant minister’s signature.

He was also asked about French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks on a possible one-month truce between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the French newspaper Le Figaro, Macron said that he and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had proposed a temporary halt to hostilities "in the air, (and) at sea."

Asked if he was aware of the plan, Zelensky responded: "I'm aware of everything."

On whether he was willing to discuss territorial concessions or express regret to US President Donald Trump following their heated White House exchange last week, he did not directly address the question.

Instead, he noted: "I just want the Ukrainian position to be heard,” saying he did not want any ambiguity.

He added that mutual understanding was crucial, highlighting that "red lines" were not driven by emotion but were simply a reality that must be acknowledged.

News.Az