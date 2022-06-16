Zelensky instructed the command about possible attack from Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting on a new possible attack threat from Belarus, said Alexei Danilov, Secretary of the National Security on the program “Talk Great Lviv” News.azreports.

During the meeting, he said, the president instructed to check the state of preparation in four regions “in case there are repeated calls for our country.”

“All our bodies that are involved in this gave an assessment. What is happening there, what is the condition of the Belarusian troops, how many Russian soldiers are there, what plans – all this is under the control of our president. And yesterday the headquarters worked on this issue for quite a long time and, in my opinion, effectively,” said Danilov.

Danilov noted that most of the work is not carried out publicly, but the authorities “understand what is happening in Belarus and Russia.”

Note that Belarus borders 5 regions of Ukraine - Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhitomir, Rivne and Volyn.

