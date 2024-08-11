Zelensky on the operation in the Kursk region
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Russia's Kursk region, News.Az reports, citing UNIAN .
In his evening address, the Ukrainian leader stated that the war is "moving onto the aggressor's territory."
"Today, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi has reported several times on the front line, our actions, and the push to bring the war onto the aggressor's territory. I thank every unit of the Defense Forces making this possible. Ukraine is proving that it can restore justice and apply the necessary pressure—pressure on the aggressor," Zelensky said.
The President did not provide further details on the Ukrainian Armed Forces' offensive in the Kursk region. However, he emphasized that Ukrainian combat brigades are effectively defending the state and destroying the occupiers.
"We are monitoring the entire front line—every direction, every point of combat engagement—Sumy region, Kharkiv region, all directions in Donetsk region, particularly the most intense ones—Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Kramatorsk, and the south of our country. Everywhere, there is reason to thank the Ukrainian soldiers," the President added.
