Zelensky's office confirmed participation in London talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a plenary during the Securing our Future Summit on Ukraine and European security at Lancaster House in London, Sunday, March 2, 2025. SEAN KILPATRICK / AP

A Ukrainian delegation will attend the talks in London next week.

This was confirmed by the adviser to the head of the office of Volodymyr Zelensky, Serhiy Leshchenko, News.Az inform via TASS.

It is expected that at the meeting, representatives of the US and European countries will discuss a possible ceasefire in Ukraine.

"Our group will be present. I will not announce the lineup," UNIAN agency quotes Leshchenko as saying .

He recalled that at the meeting held in Paris on April 17, Ukraine was represented by the head of Zelensky's office Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. "If necessary, the composition will be adjusted, but Ukraine will definitely be present at these negotiations," the adviser added.

News.Az