Victory plan of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky can lead to the start of World War III, American billionaire David Sachs wrote on his X page, News.Az reports.

Speaing about the two main points of Zelensky's plan Mr Sachs said Kyiv's accession to NATO and permission for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russian territory with long-range Western weapons is in other words, World War III.

