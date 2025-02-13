Zelensky says no peace deal without Ukraine involvement

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine will not agree to any peace deal between the US and Russia unless it is directly involved, following a pledge from Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to start negotiations to end the war.

Trump said there was a "good possibility" of ending the conflict after he and the Russian president held a "lengthy" phone call on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing BBC.

The US president also said he did not think it was "practical" for Ukraine to join Nato and it was "unlikely" it could return to its pre-2014 borders.

Zelensky said his country would not be shut out of negotiations. The Kremlin said Ukraine would "one way or another" take part in the talks.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Zelensky, who also had an individual call with Trump on Wednesday, said: "We cannot accept it, as an independent country, any agreements (made) without us." He said "Europeans need to be at the negotiating table too" and that he told Trump his priority was "security guarantees", something he does not see without US support. In a later post on X discussing a call with the Polish prime minister Donald Tusk, he said negotiations could not begin without a united position from Ukraine, Europe and US and Ukraine. "I emphasised that Ukraine must negotiate from a position of strength, with strong and reliable security guarantees, and that Nato membership would be the most cost-effective for partners," he said. "I also warned world leaders against trusting Putin's claims of readiness to end the war." Ukraine's European allies also rejected any move towards a forced settlement on Kyiv. UK Defence Secretary John Healey said "there can be no negotiation about Ukraine without Ukraine, and Ukraine's voice must be at the heart of any talks". German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected a "dictated peace" and his defence minister called it "regrettable" Washington was already making "concessions" to the Kremlin. In an address to reporters at Nato talks in Brussels, the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas accused Washington of "appeasement" towards Russia. "We shouldn't take anything off the table before the negotiations have even started because it plays to Russia's court and it is what they want," she said.

EPA Donald Trump said he will likely meet with Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia

Trump, who made the first publicly acknowledged White House call with Putin since the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, said he would meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday in the Oval Office, he said Putin "wants it [the war] to end" and he expected a ceasefire soon. When asked if Ukraine was an equal member in the peace process, he added "they have to make peace". His Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth at a press conference at the Nato summit confirm on Thursday peace negotiations "will be had with both" Putin and Zelensky" and described Trump as the "perfect dealmaker". Hegseth, who on Wednesday said it was "unrealistic" to expect Ukraine to return to pre-2014 border and downplayed the prospect of Ukraine joining Nato, appeared to row back on his remarks, saying "everything was on the table" and the conversations were being led by the president. The defence secretary also suggested financial aid to Ukraine during negotiations could be on the table, as well as US troop numbers in Europe. Following the overthrow of Ukraine's pro-Russian president in 2014, Moscow annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and backed pro-Russian separatists in bloody fighting in eastern Ukraine. The conflict burst into all-out war when Russia invaded Ukraine nearly three years ago. Moscow's attempts to take control of the capital Kyiv were thwarted, but Russian forces have taken around a fifth of Ukraine's territory in the east and south, and have carried out air strikes across the country. Ukraine has retaliated with artillery and drone strikes, as well as a ground offensive against Russia's western Kursk region.

News.Az