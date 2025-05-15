Zelensky sends delegation to Istanbul, skips Russia peace talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

During a press conference on May 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he will not personally attend the upcoming negotiations with Russia in Istanbul. Instead, a Ukrainian delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will represent Ukraine at the talks.

Speaking in Ankara, Zelensky clarified that Ukraine's delegation would not include the head of the General Staff, and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), as it was previously suggested. A ceasefire, according to Zelensky, remains a key priority, News.Az reports citing The Kyiv Independent.

"Out of respect for President Trump, the high level of the Turkish delegation, and President Erdogan, and since we want to try to achieve at least the first steps toward de-escalation, an end to the war – namely a ceasefire – I have decided to send our delegation to Istanbul," Zelensky said.

After Moscow proposed to hold peace talks in Turkey this week, Zelensky agreed and invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a face-to-face meeting. The Russian leader declined to attend and appointed his aide, Vladimir Medinsky, to lead the talks.

Zelensky said that Moscow appeared to have sent a "sham" delegation, adding that "we all know who makes decisions in Russia."

Zelensky said that, under the current circumstances, he sees no reason for his or certain other top officials’ presence in Istanbul, given that Putin declined to attend.

"Russia has once again demonstrated that it is not determined to end the war by sending a delegation of representatives of a rather weak level. Moreover, such a Russian approach is a manifestation of disrespect for the world, for all partners. We are waiting for a clear and strong reaction from the partners," Zelensky wrote on Telegram following his press conference in Ankara.

Zelensky noted that while he will not join the talks, Ukraine will fully participate in the agreed formats and remains open to dialogue.

"We will definitely hold meetings with the American, Turkish, and Ukrainian groups — that meeting will take place. We also plan to meet with the Russian side, and I hope it happens, that it’s not just for show," Zelensky said. "We are still waiting for our Turkish and American partners to confirm the time — whether the meeting will happen later today or tomorrow. Our team will be there tomorrow as well."

His remarks followed a nearly three-hour closed-door meeting with Erdogan in the Turkish capital, ahead of the planned peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegates in Istanbul.

Zelensky previously met Erdogan in Ankara in February, during which the two leaders reportedly discussed Turkey's potential participation in a peacekeeping force after a ceasefire.

Erdogan has maintained close ties with both Kyiv and Moscow during the full-scale war, positioning Turkey as a mediator in the war.

In 2022, Istanbul hosted the unsuccessful — and so far, the only — direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russia since the full-scale invasion. Turkey also helped to broker a Black Sea grain deal that allowed safe maritime shipment until Russia pulled out of the agreement in 2023.

